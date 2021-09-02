Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 76,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

