Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 197,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 24,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,013,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,035,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,216,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,623,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,233,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,783,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

