Bank of America Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $137.48 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

