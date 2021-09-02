Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.84. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 12,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

