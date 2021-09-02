Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 143,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,783,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

