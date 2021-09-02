Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

