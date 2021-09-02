Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $164.15 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

