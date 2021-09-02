Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 6,424 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in MetLife by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

