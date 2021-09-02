Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.32

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of BSPA stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
