Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.32

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BSPA stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.