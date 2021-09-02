Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.