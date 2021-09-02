Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $167.40

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.40 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 141956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

The stock has a market cap of £610.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.68.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

