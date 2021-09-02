B. Riley Increases Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $24.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

HCC opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 106,118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

