Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 1,090,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
About Axtel
