Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 1,090,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About Axtel

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

