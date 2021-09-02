Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,274,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

