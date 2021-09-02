Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,719,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

TRV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $159.28. 1,102,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,557. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.