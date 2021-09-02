Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,784,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. 3,834,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

