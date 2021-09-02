Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 14,817,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,297,008. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

