Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 37.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 14.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $292.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.38 and its 200 day moving average is $244.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.