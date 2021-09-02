Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,644. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $329.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

