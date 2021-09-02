Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 925 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.12. 8,169,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

