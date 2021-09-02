Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $458.90. 67,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.46.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

