Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanti Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Avanti Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of CVE:AVN opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. Avanti Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.52 million and a PE ratio of -24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 50.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Avanti Energy Company Profile

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

