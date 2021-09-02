Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanti Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Avanti Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Shares of CVE:AVN opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. Avanti Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.52 million and a PE ratio of -24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 50.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.
Avanti Energy Company Profile
Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.