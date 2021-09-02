Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.22

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 19711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XX. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$47.05 million and a PE ratio of -15.99.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

