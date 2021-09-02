Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.
Shares of ADSK stock traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.47. 5,474,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,340. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.55. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.
