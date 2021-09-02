Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.47. 5,474,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,340. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.55. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

