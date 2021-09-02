Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.79.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.