Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

