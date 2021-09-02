Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACIC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Atlas Crest Investment has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

