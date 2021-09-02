Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Atlas by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

