Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ASUR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

