Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $268.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $259.04 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.14. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,030. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

