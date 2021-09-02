Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $929,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 140,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

