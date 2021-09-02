Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,715 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lufax by 33.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LU opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

