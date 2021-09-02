Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,638 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

