Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,888 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 303.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

