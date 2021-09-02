Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $521,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Farmland Partners worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

FPI opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

