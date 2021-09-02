Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $216,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

