Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,393 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

