Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,702,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.