Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 134.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 98.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.