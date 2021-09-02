Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,065 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TV. Comerica Bank increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

