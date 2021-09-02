Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $328.81

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $328.81 and last traded at $319.71, with a volume of 21121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.51.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

