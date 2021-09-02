Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

ASXC opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

