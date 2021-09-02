ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 203,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

