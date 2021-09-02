Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 0.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 63,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 351,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOT shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.85 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of C$454.57 million and a PE ratio of -75.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.