Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.