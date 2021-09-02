Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

