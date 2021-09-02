Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.93.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

