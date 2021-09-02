Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

