Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.22. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

