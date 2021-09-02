Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $148.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.82. 1,037,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,188. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

