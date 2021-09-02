Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE ARW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 394,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,561. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

